Telangana Cabinet to discuss PC Ghose panel report

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on August 4, will discuss the PC Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The government on Friday constituted a committee to study the report of the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram and submit a synopsis to the Cabinet.

The committee comprises the secretaries of the Irrigation and Law departments as well as General Administration Department (GAD). The committee is scheduled to review the report and submit a detailed summary to the state Cabinet on August 4.

Earlier, Irrigation Department Secretary Prashant Patil, Joint Secretary Srinivas and state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao presented the Commission’s report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Ghose handed over his report to the government on Thursday.