Telangana CM explains difference between journalists and pretenders

Revanth criticised the lack of respect shown to senior journalists and said that individuals roaming the streets and speaking in crude language were now claiming journalistic status.

Revanth voiced concern about the decline in journalistic standards and the growing misuse of social media in the name of journalism. He warned that political parties were launching their own media platforms to further their agendas and protect financial interests, rather than upholding journalistic principles.

“Earlier, some political parties published newspapers to communicate their ideology. Such outlets now operate with the intention of concealing errors and securing financial gains,” Revanth said. He added that seminars were now being held just to reassert the definition of journalism.

Revanth urged the public to scrutinise the motives behind party-affiliated media outlets and alleged that some social media actors, lacking journalistic training, were seeking to destabilise the system. “Just like political parties, even journalists are losing their integrity,” he said, calling for a clearly defined ethical boundary in media practice.