Telangana CM explains difference between journalists and pretenders

HYDERABAD: Expressing his strong disapproval of the actions of some social media content creators, including YouTubers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that they proclaim themselves as journalists and expect recognition from political leaders. This, he said, makes him feel like “slapping them”.
Speaking at an event organised by a local daily, Revanth recalled that earlier, junior reporters used to give up their seats for seniors at press conferences. “These self-proclaimed social media journalists, often without assigned work, arrive early and occupy front-row seats. They stare at leaders on the dais as if asking why they are not being acknowledged,” he said.
Revanth criticised the lack of respect shown to senior journalists and said that individuals roaming the streets and speaking in crude language were now claiming journalistic status.
Revanth voiced concern about the decline in journalistic standards and the growing misuse of social media in the name of journalism. He warned that political parties were launching their own media platforms to further their agendas and protect financial interests, rather than upholding journalistic principles.
“Earlier, some political parties published newspapers to communicate their ideology. Such outlets now operate with the intention of concealing errors and securing financial gains,” Revanth said. He added that seminars were now being held just to reassert the definition of journalism.
Revanth urged the public to scrutinise the motives behind party-affiliated media outlets and alleged that some social media actors, lacking journalistic training, were seeking to destabilise the system. “Just like political parties, even journalists are losing their integrity,” he said, calling for a clearly defined ethical boundary in media practice.