Telangana HC orders compensation for student denied sports quota admission

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the Sports Authority of Telangana to provide compensation to M Sreeshwan, a student who was wrongfully denied admission under the sports quota despite his notable achievements in chess at national and international levels.
The court ruled that the petitioner should be paid the difference in tuition fee between the college of his preference, where he would have secured admission under the sports quota, and the college where he is currently pursuing his engineering course based on general merit. The compensation should also include transportation charges incurred by the student.
Justice Vinod Kumar passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Sreeshwan, who challenged the action of the convener, TS EAPCET-2024, Telangana Council of Higher Education, denying him admission under the sports quota, terming it as arbitrary, illegal and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.
The petitioner, who secured the 15,884th rank in the TS EAPCET-2024 held on May 9, 2024, had applied for admission to Computer Science and Engineering under the sports quota, citing his credentials as an International Master in chess and winner of medals in both the Asian Youth and World Youth Chess Championships in 2019. As per GO Ms No 2 dated September 22, 2020, he claimed eligibility under priority serial No 6 and 8, which would have secured him a seat in a college of his first choice.
Despite this, his application was marked ‘not eligible’ in the provisional list released by the JNTU Hyderabad. The court observed that the petitioner suffered due to the denial of admission under the sports quota, which forced him to secure a seat based on merit ranking, thereby affecting his choice of institution.
Justice Vinod Kumar directed the petitioner to submit the fee difference and transportation costs to the Sports Authority of Telangana, with copies to the convener, TS EAPCET-2024, Telangana Council of Higher Education, and the registrar, JNTUH, within two weeks.
Upon receipt of the details, the sports authority must process and disburse the compensation within four weeks.
Case against KTR, Jagadish dismissed
HYDERABAD: Justice Moushami Bhattacharya of the Telangana High Court has quashed a case registered against BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and G Jagadish Reddy under Section 505 (2) of the IPC and 66-C, 66-D of the IT Act, 2000 and 2008. The case stemmed from a complaint by MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, who alleged that the two BRS MLAs disseminated “fake” content on social media to undermine his electoral prospects in 2024 council polls. The judge quashed the proceedings owing to lack of substantive evidence and the complainant’s failure to appear for hearings.
HC quashes case against CM over election speech
HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday quashed criminal proceedings initiated against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over a speech he made during the 2024 election campaign. The case was based on a private complaint filed by BJP state general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarulu before the Principal Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases, Hyderabad, alleging that during a public meeting at Kothagudem on May 4, 2024, Revanth had made a statement suggesting that the BJP, if voted to power, would abolish SC, ST, and BC reservations.