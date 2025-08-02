Telangana HC orders compensation for student denied sports quota admission

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the Sports Authority of Telangana to provide compensation to M Sreeshwan, a student who was wrongfully denied admission under the sports quota despite his notable achievements in chess at national and international levels.

The court ruled that the petitioner should be paid the difference in tuition fee between the college of his preference, where he would have secured admission under the sports quota, and the college where he is currently pursuing his engineering course based on general merit. The compensation should also include transportation charges incurred by the student.

Justice Vinod Kumar passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Sreeshwan, who challenged the action of the convener, TS EAPCET-2024, Telangana Council of Higher Education, denying him admission under the sports quota, terming it as arbitrary, illegal and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.