Banakacherla 100% illegal, won’t back down: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday criticised AP Minister Nara Lokesh for his remarks on the Banakacherla project, calling them “inappropriate” and accusing him of speaking in favour of the BJP-TDP alliance.

“This is a democratic country. One cannot make sweeping statements just because of being in an alliance with the BJP,” Uttam said. He added that Telangana “strongly condemns” Lokesh’s comments.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also weighed in, calling Lokesh’s claim “misleading”. He argued that water was flowing downstream only because Telangana’s upstream projects had been left incomplete. He warned that “conspiracies” in the name of Polavaram and Banakacherla would be exposed, and maintained that truth would prevail.