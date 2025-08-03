Banakacherla 100% illegal, won’t back down: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday criticised AP Minister Nara Lokesh for his remarks on the Banakacherla project, calling them “inappropriate” and accusing him of speaking in favour of the BJP-TDP alliance.
“This is a democratic country. One cannot make sweeping statements just because of being in an alliance with the BJP,” Uttam said. He added that Telangana “strongly condemns” Lokesh’s comments.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also weighed in, calling Lokesh’s claim “misleading”. He argued that water was flowing downstream only because Telangana’s upstream projects had been left incomplete. He warned that “conspiracies” in the name of Polavaram and Banakacherla would be exposed, and maintained that truth would prevail.
During an informal interaction with reporters at the Secretariat, Uttam reiterated the Telangana government’s opposition to the Banakacherla project, calling it “100% illegal”. He said that the state would take all necessary steps to stop the project, and claimed to have written multiple letters to the Centre on the issue.
He added that both the Godavari River Management Board and the Ministry of Environment and Forests had objected to the project. “Our stand is very clear. We oppose the Banakacherla project and are prepared to go to any extent,” Uttam said.
He also criticised BRS leaders for levelling what he described as baseless allegations regarding the project. “If the BRS had taken proper steps during its tenure, this situation would not have arisen,” he said.
Uttam said he would meet the committee appointed to examine the PC Ghose Commission’s report before it is taken up for discussion in the next Cabinet meeting on August 4.