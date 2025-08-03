Detaining student despite valid health grounds not right: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court has set aside a circular issued by Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology, Keesara, dated June 12, 2025, detaining Kondaparthi Manvitha, a B Tech (CSE) student, from appearing in the III year II semester exams.

The court directed the college authorities to publish her examination results and permit her to complete the course without further hindrance, considering her case on medical, merit, and humanitarian grounds. Manvitha had undergone surgeries for a severe lung condition in February and March 2025, leading to her absence from classes.

She resumed attendance in April and paid the exam fee on May 23. However, the college detained her citing only 49.33% attendance, below the mandatory 65% required under Regulation 6 of the college’s AR-22 academic rules.

Justice Sarath, however, held that while regulations are essential, educational institutions must also consider merit and medical circumstances. Noting the petitioner’s clean academic record, the court emphasised that education policies must balance rule enforcement with empathy.