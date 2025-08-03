KCR, KTR should face punishment for corruption: Goud

SANGAREDDY: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister K T Rama Rao were involved in the irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and hosting of the Formula E race. “They should face punishment and return the ill-gotten money to the government,” he said.

Goud, along with AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, participated in a ‘Sharma Danam’ in Nehru Memorial Degree College in Andol on Saturday as part of the Janahita programme held in Sangareddy district. Later, they convened a meeting with Congress workers of the constituency.

“KCR behaved like a king and did not listen to the suggestions of engineers and officials during the construction of the irrigation project. He is responsible for the collapse of Kaleshwaram and wastage of `one lakh crore public money. BRS leaders are asking what would happen if one or two pillars of the project collapsed. Can you live in a house after the collapse of one of its pillars?” he asked.

Stating that the people voted the Congress to power to save the state from the KCR’s family and initiate action against those involved in Kaleshwaram irregularities, the TPCC president alleged that the outlay for the project was increased to `one lakh crore only to help KCR earn a huge commission.

Mahesh Kuamr Goud said that the PC Gosh Commission report pointed fingers at KCR’s role in the Kaleshwaram irregularities and the guilty cannot escape punishment.