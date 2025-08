HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday signed an MoU with former Indian cricketer and TENVIC founder Anil Kumble to establish a structured framework integrating academics, sports science, and sports talent identification.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, SATG Chairman Shivasena Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for Tourism, Culture & Sports Jayesh Ranjan, SATG Vice Chairperson and MD Sonibala Devi, and other senior officials.

Srihari said the collaboration will help identify and nurture sporting talent while ensuring students balance academics with sports and sports science. “This is a step towards making Telangana a hub for future Olympic champions,” he said.

Talent alone is not enough, says Kumble

The initiative will scout talent from 238 social welfare schools, impacting 1.5 lakh students in the first phase across five Olympic sports - wrestling, kabaddi, volleyball, athletics, and weightlifting. Selected athletes will train at three Centres of Excellence in the state alongside academic development. Physical Education teachers will also be trained in modern methods and sports science techniques.

Kumble said, “Talent alone is not enough, creating opportunities is more important. Through this initiative, we aim to provide a platform for young athletes in Telangana, upskill coaches, and create a focal point that will make Telangana one of the leading states promoting sports in India.”