New excise policy aimed at raising revenue on anvil

HYDERABAD: With the current two-year licensing period for liquor shops in the state expiring in about two months, the state government has initiated a policy overhaul aimed at reform and revenue optimisation. In the light of the recent adulterated toddy incident, the government is aiming to take a major policy decision to prevent such incidents.

Notably, the state government has directed the Prohibition and Excise department to draft two distinct policy models for evaluation.

“The chief minister has asked for two distinct drafts to be prepared - one for a two-year policy and another for a three-year - complete with financial and logistical implications for each,” a top Excise and Prohibition official said, seeking anonymity.

Essentially, the Excise department is also preparing detailed reports on revenue impact, implementation of timelines, and stakeholder preparedness.

As the deadline for the current policy approaches, the government is under pressure to complete the tendering process and license allocation in time for the next policy cycle starting December 1, 2025. Notably, as the model code of conduct for local body elections is nearing, it is expected that the authorities are likely to start the application process anytime soon.