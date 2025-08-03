Nine integrated registration office complexes in state soon: Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to revamp Stamps and Registrations offices across the state, equipping them with state-of-the-art facilities on par with corporate standards, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced on Saturday.

As part of this initiative, foundation stones will soon be laid for nine integrated registration office complexes in four districts, following approval from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The overhaul aims to streamline registration services and improve public access through modern infrastructure.

The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, attended by Revenue department Principal Secretary DS Lokesh Kumar, Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations Rajeev Hanumanthu, and other senior officials.

He directed officials to align the reorganisation with the chief minister’s broader vision of efficient and citizen-centric governance. He emphasised the need to plan integrated registration offices within the Outer Ring Road, keeping future urban demands in view. He also called for close coordination with collectors to ensure smooth execution of the project.