Telangana court allows KTR defamation case against Surekha

Responding to the development, Surekha, in a statement, said that she has faith in the judiciary.
Rama Rao filed the private complaint under Section 222 read with Section 223 (BNSS) in October 2024
HYDERABAD: The Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise cases has taken cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by BRS working president K T Rama Rao against Endowments Minister Konda Surekha.

Rama Rao filed the private complaint under Section 222 read with Section 223 (BNSS) in October 2024. Cognisance refers to a court formally acknowledging a complaint and deciding to initiate proceedings after examining the allegations.

Responding to the development, Surekha, in a statement, said that she has faith in the judiciary. “These cases and fights are not new to me. My life has been full of struggles,” she said.

Rama Rao posted on X: “Truth will always come out, if not immediately, eventually. Power doesn’t absolve anyone of irresponsible statements or character assassination. It is a chance to serve, not to peddle rumours or target opponents. I hope this serves as a lesson to those who think they can get away with such actions in the name of politics.”

