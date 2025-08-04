16-year-old student dies by suicide over poor academic performance in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: A sixteen-year-old first-year intermediate student died by suicide on Sunday due to difficulties in understanding the subject in class. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room. The incident took place in Naim Nagar in the town.

The deceased, Mittapally Shivani, was a resident of Mancherial district and was pursuing an MPC course at a private college in Naim Nagar. Before taking the extreme step, she wrote a suicide note advising her sister to choose a good college, avoid stress over studies, and not fall into depression.

She mentioned that her parents wanted her to stay in the hostel, but she struggled to cope academically. Scoring poorly in her exams and failing to qualify, she felt disappointed and took the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)