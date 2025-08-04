A chit in a blouse cracked the case: Inside the chilling trail of Telangana’s suspected serial killer Maina Ramulu

HYDERABAD: In the end, it wasn’t a high-tech forensic breakthrough or a dramatic eyewitness account that brought him down. It was a folded slip of paper, tucked into the inner lining of a blouse, that helped police track down the man now believed to have murdered dozens of women across Telangana.

That chit, barely holding on to its last digit, would lead investigators to a forgotten missing person’s report, a mason wrongly suspected, and eventually, to a serial offender whose crimes stretch back two decades.

This is the story of Maina Ramulu — a man of many names, many disguises, and, according to police, many victims.

In official records, he appears under at least five identities: Maina Ramulu, Mainam Ramulu, Bottu Ramulu, Ravi and Talari Sailu. On the streets, he was just a small man with a cobra tattoo on his arm.

Now in his late 40s, Ramulu stands just under 5.5 feet tall and is currently serving two concurrent life sentences in Sangareddy prison. His record includes at least 21 known cases, of which 16 are for murder, spanning from 2003 to 2020. Police suspect the actual number of victims could be far higher.

Ramulu hails from a family of daily wage workers in Telangana. He has three brothers, all labourers, and had four sisters, two of whom died post-marriage due to illness. In 1996, at the age of 21, his parents arranged his marriage. But within months, his wife eloped. Police say that was the turning point.

“He developed a deep hatred for women after that,” said the investigating officer, N Chandra Babu who was the station house officer, Ghatkesar and is now posted at Bhongir Circle. “It turned into a pattern — violence, often fatal, against women, especially those from marginalised backgrounds,” he added.