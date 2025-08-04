Cabinet will discuss PC Ghose report on KLIS today: Telangana irrigation minister Uttam Reddy

PEDDAPALLI: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the state Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Monday, would discuss and take a policy decision on the Kaleshwaram report submitted by retired Supreme Court judge PC Ghose.

The minister reiterated that Telangana was committed to protecting its water rights and would continue to resist any attempts to divert Godavari water out of the state.

Uttam was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Ramagundam Lift Irrigation Scheme in Ramagundam along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar.

The irrigation minister noted that the Medigadda barrage had collapsed. “If water is stored in the barrage, it would be washed away and pose a grave threat to 44 villages, including Bhadrachalam,” he said.

Referring to the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to build Godavari-Banakacherla project, he said it was rejected after Telangana raised objections over the project.