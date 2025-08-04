Graduates among 228 held in nationwide cybercrime crackdown by Telangana bureau

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) apprehended 228 accused persons, including 27 female offenders, for their involvement in various cybercrime offences across India between January 1 and July 31, 2025. Among the 228 accused, 93 are from Telangana.

The arrests were carried out across several states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

A majority of the accused—149 out of 228 belong to the 18 to 30 years age group. Most of them are educated, with 49 being graduates, 18 B.Tech graduates, and one Law graduate.

This year’s crackdown targeted a wide range of cybercrimes, including fake call centres, job scams, child exploitation, and cyber slavery rings. The enforcement effort, which included three special operations conducted by TGCSB during this period, led to a 13 percent decline in cybercrime cases in Telangana during the first half of the year.

The 228 arrested individuals are linked to 1,313 cybercrime cases across India and 189 cases in Telangana, involving a total fraud of Rs 92 crore.