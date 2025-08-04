Telangana

Kapil Dev, Baichung Bhutia, Bindra join Telangana’s new sports board to power grassroots revolution

According to officials, the newly constituted board combines grassroots sporting expertise with strategic leadership from industry.
The board will oversee joint decision-making and ensure transparency in implementation.
Meghna Nath
Updated on
2 min read

HYDERABAD: In a landmark initiative, sporting icons Kapil Dev, Baichung Bhutia, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand and Gagan Narang have joined hands with top administrators and corporate leaders to form the 14-member Board of Governors of the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF).

According to officials, the newly constituted board combines grassroots sporting expertise with strategic leadership from industry. The TSDF, envisioned as a pioneering public-private model, aims to bolster grassroots systems, promote excellence across disciplines and serve as a national blueprint for nurturing future champions.

The fund will focus on athlete development, infrastructure, PE teacher training and targeted investments in Olympic sports. The board will oversee joint decision-making and ensure transparency in implementation.

The board includes influential figures such as RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Dr Sanjiv Goenka, known for strategic investments in Indian sport, and Vita Dani, credited with playing a key role in the rise of Indian table tennis. It also features women leaders in sport like Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Upasana Kamineni, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Foundation, who bring fresh perspectives and a commitment to inclusive sporting growth.

Board of Governors

  • Dr Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group; owner of IPL & ISL teams

  • Upasana Kamineni, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Foundation

  • Vita Dani, chairperson, Dani Foundation; Co-owner, Ultimate Table Tennis

  • Kavya Maran, director, Sun TV Network

  • C Shashidhar, MD, Vishwa Samudra Group

  • Pullela Gopichand, chief national badminton coach; Dronacharya awardee

  • Ravikanth Reddy, volleyball administrator

  • Baichung Bhutia, Indian football legend

  • Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist, shooting

  • Kapil Dev, 1983 World Cup-winning cricket captain

  • BV Papa Rao, former IAS officer; sports reform advocate

  • Injeti Srinivas, former secretary, Sports

  • Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Sports & Youth Services, Government of Telangana

  • Shiva Sena Reddy, chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana

‘Focus on local systems’

Kapil Dev
telangana sports board
Baichung Bhutia

