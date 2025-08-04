Kapil Dev, Baichung Bhutia, Bindra join Telangana’s new sports board to power grassroots revolution

HYDERABAD: In a landmark initiative, sporting icons Kapil Dev, Baichung Bhutia, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand and Gagan Narang have joined hands with top administrators and corporate leaders to form the 14-member Board of Governors of the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF).

According to officials, the newly constituted board combines grassroots sporting expertise with strategic leadership from industry. The TSDF, envisioned as a pioneering public-private model, aims to bolster grassroots systems, promote excellence across disciplines and serve as a national blueprint for nurturing future champions.

The fund will focus on athlete development, infrastructure, PE teacher training and targeted investments in Olympic sports. The board will oversee joint decision-making and ensure transparency in implementation.

The board includes influential figures such as RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Dr Sanjiv Goenka, known for strategic investments in Indian sport, and Vita Dani, credited with playing a key role in the rise of Indian table tennis. It also features women leaders in sport like Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Upasana Kamineni, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Foundation, who bring fresh perspectives and a commitment to inclusive sporting growth.