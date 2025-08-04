Kavitha blames ‘big leader’ for recent attacks on her as rift within BRS widens

HYDERABAD: The rift within the BRS is widening, with MLC K Kavitha, daughter of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing a “big leader” in the party of orchestrating recent remarks against her by suspended Congress leader Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna.

Kavitha referred to G Jagadish Reddy, current Suryapet MLA, former energy minister and a close aide of KCR, as a ‘Lilliput’, and indirectly criticised both him and the party’s working president and her brother KT Rama Rao. Jagadish Reddy later denied her allegations publicly.

Speaking to reporters ahead of her planned 72-hour hunger strike demanding 42 per cent reservations for BCs, Kavitha alleged that no BRS leader condemned Mallanna’s remarks because a top leader from within the party was backing him.

“I have all the evidence and will reveal it at an appropriate time,” she said.

She further claimed that the said leader had planted people inside her office to extract information. “But they must know I’m also getting updates from within their camp,” she added, invoking her belief in karma and hinting at political consequences.

Responding to Jagadish Reddy’s recent “Who is she?” jibe, Kavitha shot back, “The Lilliput leader who wrecked the party in Nalgonda is now questioning me. He’s the only BRS MLA to win from the district and also responsible for our defeat there.”

She also questioned, albeit indirectly, the need for such comments from Jagadish Reddy at a time when the party is already in a state of confusion.

She also took a swipe at another BRS functionary, calling him a ‘chinna pillagadu’ (small boy) who joined politics after Telangana was formed but was now questioning her role in the statehood movement.