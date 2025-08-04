KCR held ‘directly accountable’ for Kaleshwaram irregularities, PC Ghose Commission indicts ex-CM, ministers

HYDERABAD: If sources are to be believed, the report submitted by the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry holds BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao “directly and vicariously accountable” for irregularities in the planning, execution, completion, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

According to highly placed sources, the Commission reportedly found that the project was taken up without Cabinet approval and fixed responsibility on the then irrigation minister T Harish Rao and then finance minister Eatala Rajender.

It also recommended the severest legal action against six irrigation engineers for deliberately misleading the Commission and for giving false depositions. The report noted that the then engineer-in-chief, C Muralidhar Rao, recently caught by the ACB, misrepresented facts to the Central Water Commission.

One of the most serious findings relates to KCR’s directive to continuously impound water in the barrages to full capacity for lifting through pump houses, despite barrages being designed as low-head diversion structures, not storage systems. This, the Commission stated, was a “major cause for distress”, linking it directly to the sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage.

The report flagged massive cost escalations, flawed designs and procedural lapses throughout the project’s construction. The Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge PC Ghose, described KLIS as a scheme marked by “rampant and brazen procedural and financial irregularities”.