Metro corridor work picks up pace between MGBS, Chandrayangutta; property impact minimised

HYDERABAD: The road widening works for the proposed Metro rail corridor between MGBS and Chandrayangutta have gained momentum.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. managing director NVS Reddy stated that the alignment has been carefully designed to be optimal while minimising the number of affected properties.

He mentioned that daily review meetings are being conducted with engineering and revenue officials to monitor progress.

“Initially, we have estimated that around 1,100 properties would be impacted. However, through engineering redesign and realignment, we have brought that number down to about 900,” he explained.

So far, awards have been issued for 412 properties and demolition work has been completed for 380 properties. Compensation amount totalling Rs 360 crore has already been disbursed to the affected property owners.

Reddy said that they had faced many challenges during the land acquisition and demolition process.

“In this dense urban area, houses are closely packed, and many overhead electricity cables and utility lines pose additional complexity. We are proceeding cautiously to avoid disruptions and are carrying out works mainly at night to minimise inconvenience to the public,” he added.

A detailed action plan has been prepared to acquire the remaining properties and complete demolitions quickly.