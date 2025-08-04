TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud denies rift over padayatra; blames 'false' media reports

NIZAMABAD: Refuting the ‘false’ reports being published by certain media houses, claiming that there is opposition within the Congress over the ongoing Janahita Padayatra, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday alleged that some people were trying to create a rift among the ruling party leaders.

The TPCC chief was addressing a district-level Congress workers meeting at Argul village as the Padayatra continued in the Nizamabad district.

“Some media outlets have been spreading false information, claiming that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had requested the AICC leadership to stop the Janahita Padayatra. The programme was proposed by the chief minister and finalised in Delhi in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka,” he said.

“There are no differences within the Congress. Those who are trying to create divisions in the Congress for personal and political gains would be disappointed,” he added. Referring to the upcoming local body elections, the TPCC chief expressed confidence in the ruling party securing maximum number of seats.

“In the next Assembly elections too, the Congress would secure 80 per cent of the seats and retain power. This government would last for more than 15 years.” Earlier in the day, the Congress leaders participated in a “sramadanam” programme at the Aluru ZPHS School.