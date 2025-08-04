Trump’s 25% tariff stirs concerns in Telangana IT sector; experts warn of indirect impact

HYDERABAD: The decision by US President Donald Trump to impose a 25% tariff on Indian exports has triggered concerns across several sectors, including Telangana’s thriving information technology industry.

While the tariffs are primarily targeted at physical goods, experts believe there could be indirect consequences for the software services sector as well.

Telangana, home to one of India’s most robust IT ecosystems, reported software exports worth over USD 32 billion in 2024. According to Telangana IT Advisor Sai Krishna, the newly announced tariffs are unlikely to directly affect software goods or services. However, he warned of a possible cascading impact, particularly on business mobility and IT budgets among American firms.

Potential impact on business mobility and service delivery

One of the key concerns is the potential tightening of US visa and business travel norms. “With increased tariffs, scrutiny on trade and business interactions could rise, leading to potential delays or restrictions on professionals traveling to the US under business or trade visas,” Sai Krishna noted. This could slow down project execution, especially for companies relying on on-site teams for client delivery and support.

To mitigate these challenges, Telangana-based IT companies are reportedly exploring hybrid delivery models, he said. These involve a mix of remote (offshore) and on-site (client location) teams to ensure service continuity. “In such models, critical components of the project are handled remotely from India, while a smaller team manages client coordination in the US, thus reducing dependency on cross-border mobility,” Sai Krishan added.