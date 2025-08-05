BRS MLC Kavitha stages dharna over 42% BC quota

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha staged a dharna at Indira Park here on Monday, demanding that BC reservations be enhanced to 42 per cent.

She called off her proposed 72-hour hunger strike that began this morning as the police denied permission for her protest after 4 pm.

However, Kavitha declared that Jagruthi and other organisations would take every possible legal route if the government tries to hold elections to local bodies by September 30 without ensuring 42 per cent BC reservations.

Ridiculing the three-day protest programme called by the ruling Congress in Delhi on the same issue, Kavitha demanded that the chief minister should instead meet the President or move the Supreme Court seeking early clearance of the Bill.

Indian National Lok Dal leader and MP Arjun Singh Chautala attended the dharna and extended his support to Kavitha.