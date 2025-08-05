Telangana

Disabled man protests during Prajavani in Telangana

He called off his protest after receiving assurances from the authorities that his issue would be addressed promptly.
A person with disability, Raja Gangaram, lies down on the road in front of the Collector’s office to protest the negligence of authorities in Jagtial on Monday.
JAGTIAL: A differently-abled man, Marripalli Raja Gangaram from Mutyampeta in Mallapur mandal, staged a protest during the Prajavani programme on Monday by lying on the floor in front of the collector’s office to express his frustration.

Raja Gangaram alleged that, for the past eight years, a wall has repeatedly been constructed across the entrance to his house, blocking access. He claimed that despite making multiple representations to officials at the Tahsildar, RDO, and MPDO offices, the issue remains unresolved.

When police attempted to pacify him, he voiced his grievances. He called off his protest after receiving assurances from the authorities that his issue would be addressed promptly.

