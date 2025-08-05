Fresh monsoon spell holds hope for Telangana

HYDERABAD: After a brief monsoon revival in the second half of July, rainfall activity across Telangana had once again tapered off, pushing the state back into deficit territory. From June 1 to August 3, 2025, Telangana recorded an overall monsoon deficit of around 12%, while Hyderabad is facing a 24% shortfall, according to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

However, fresh hope now lies in a new active monsoon spell beginning this week, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms and rainfall across several districts over the coming week. “From August 4 onward, we’re entering an active phase. There will be widespread rains, and August should more than make up for the current deficit,” a weather expert said, adding that many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, could even slip into the excess rainfall category by mid-August if the forecast holds.

“The third week of August — especially between August 14 and 17 — is being closely watched for a possible low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that may bring heavier rainfall to interior Telangana and Hyderabad,” weather blogger T Balaji told TNIE.