Telangana HC slams cops over multiple FIRs against Kaushik

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday stayed further proceedings in six FIRs registered against Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Kaushik seeking quashing of the FIRs, which were filed on identical grounds. Justice Lakshman expressed concern over the conduct of investigating officers and questioned the basis for registering multiple FIRs for the same alleged offence.

“I have directed the investigating officers in all six FIRs to stop the investigation… this is not proper. We are in a democratic country,” the judge said, addressing Mahesh Raje, Government Pleader for Home.

Justice Lakshman also directed the Government Pleader to produce details of the 40 to 50 other FIRs reportedly pending against the MLA before the next hearing on August 19.