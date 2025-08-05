Telangana Water Board to scale up robotic inspection of pipelines

HYDERABAD: In a bid to improve response time and service quality in addressing water pollution, leakages and blockages, the HMWSSB is expanding its use of robotic inspection and fault detection technology.

The board receives 450–500 water pollution complaints daily, particularly from slum areas where ageing pipelines and narrow lanes complicate repairs. While the Annual Maintenance System (AMS) was introduced earlier to streamline maintenance, it struggled to deliver due to technical limitations.

A recent pilot project using robotic technology for pipeline assessment proved successful, prompting the Water Board to scale up the initiative. Advanced robotic systems will now be deployed to inspect pipelines ranging from 70 mm to 900 mm in diameter. These will be supported by an AI-enabled dashboard for data analysis, asset mapping, and fault reporting, operated by an external agency on a hire basis.