TFCC rejects workers’ demand for wage hike

HYDERABAD: The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has issued a statement opposing the demand of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation for a 30% wage hike, which led to a shooting halt across the industry on August 4. TFCC has passed a ‘unanimous resolution’ to allow producers to hire non-union workers.

The chamber said, “The Telugu film industry in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is already in a very difficult situation. At such a time, when discussions are underway for an amicable solution under the guidance of the honourable Labour Commissioner, the federation has chosen to defy this process.” The chamber argued that the hike is ‘unaffordable to small producers’ and added that ‘every small producer is against this hike, which is not within their means.’

TFCC noted that under the Minimum Wages Act, producers have the right to employ workers as long as they are paid minimum wages. It also referred to a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order that restrained federations from imposing anti-competitive practices.

The TFCC emphasised that producers can now work with skilled workers irrespective of union affiliation, saying, “There is no film industry without producers. Trade unions should recognise that the well-being of producers is vital for the survival of our industry.”