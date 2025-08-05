Why hasn’t full report on Kaleshwaram project been made public: BRS leader Niranjan

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was executed to quench the thirst of Telangana, BRS leader and former agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday wondered if it is fair to make “political accusations” without releasing the full PC Ghose Commission report on the project.

“It is laughable that the Congress is now talking about changing the project site of Kaleshwaram. It was the Congress that maliciously and deliberately changed the site of the Nagarjunasagar project in the past, permanently betraying Telangana,” he said.

“Due to the sins of Congress, Telangana is deprived of its rightful share of water,” he alleged.

Niranjan said that the Kaleshwaram project was built after obtaining all the required approvals.

“No matter how many conspiracies they hatch against KCR, the truth will come out. Why hasn’t the full PC Ghose Commission report been made public?” he asked.

The former minister also stated that the Commission’s report was not final and it could be challenged in court as per the Commissions of Inquiry Act.

The Commission of Inquiry was constituted only to target KCR, he alleged.

He alleged that the ruling Congress was trying to fulfil the wishes of the anti-Telangana forces and trying to portray KCR as someone who made an unprecedented blunder, which was not true.