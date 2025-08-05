With Telangana Congress cadre on board, special train chugs off for Delhi

HYDERABAD: The BC leaders of ruling Congress and hundreds of party workers on Monday left for Delhi in a special train to participate in a three-day agitation to push for the implementation of 42% reservations for BCs in education, employment and political representation.

The train was flagged off by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud from the Charlapalli Railway Station. The Congress delegation is accompanied by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

Mahesh Kumar Goud travelled up to Alair and will be reaching the national capital on Tuesday, the first day of the three-day agitation.

Speaking to the media at the Congress office in Alair, the TPCC chief said that the main aim of the agitation is to mount pressure on the Union government to approve the Bill passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly, granting 42% reservations to BCs.

During the three-day protest programme, the Congress MPs plan to raise the issue of BC reservations in Parliament through an adjournment motion on Tuesday.

The following day, a protest rally will be held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, with participation of hundreds of Congress workers from Telangana. On August 7, the party delegation will meet President Droupadi Murmu and submit a memorandum seeking early assent to the BC reservation Bill passed by the State Assembly.