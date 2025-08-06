91 dengue cases reported in two Telangana districts

HANAMKONDA/MAHBUBABAD: Hanamkonda and Mahbubabad districts are witnessing an unprecedented health crisis, with about 91 dengue and 6,500 fever cases reported this season.

Officials said they were ready to face the challenges and that all precautionary measures had been taken in the villages. Municipal and Gram Panchayat (GP) authorities were instructed to maintain sanitation regularly to prevent seasonal diseases.

TNIE obtained data from the Hanamkonda and Mahbubabad District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) regarding seasonal diseases reported in the districts. In Mahbubabad district, 68 dengue cases and 5,000 viral fever cases have been registered. In Hanamkonda district, 23 dengue cases and 1,500 viral fever cases have been reported.

When TNIE contacted Hanamkonda District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Appaiah, he said, “We have already started an action plan on seasonal diseases in hamlets in the GWMC and rural areas of the district. The medical teams are conducting fever tests, and people are presenting symptoms of fever.”

Mahbubabad DMHO Ravi Rathod said mandal-level medical rapid response teams are conducting fever tests and identifying people with symptoms of fever. “As of now, 68 dengue cases have been identified, and severe patients are being shifted to the government hospital for treatment,” he added.