Cops’ cardboard cutouts curb crashes in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: Forget speeding tickets, the newest weapon against reckless driving on NH-44 is mind games. District police are planting life-size cutouts of police vehicles and cops at accident-prone bends, banking on the illusion of law enforcement to make drivers hit the brakes.

SP Akhil Mahajan said the cutouts have been set up at Mekala Gandi in Gudihatnoor mandal and Bandham X-road in Neradigonda mandal. These locations were identified as hotspots based on accident data from the last two years.

“The idea is simple. When motorists see a police vehicle or constable, they instinctively slow down and follow traffic rules,” the SP said. “Our goal is to prevent accidents by encouraging speed control through visual deterrence.”

Each hotspot now features a Dial 100 police vehicle and a life-size traffic constable cutout to create the impression of police presence. Mahajan said that initial feedback suggests motorists are indeed braking and reducing speed on spotting the cutouts.