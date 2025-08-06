Desertions, discontent rock BRS as more leaders drift towards BJP ahead of local polls

HYDERABAD: Desertion by some of its senior leaders could not have come at a worse time for the BRS. The topmost tier of the party is facing allegations even as some leaders appear to be trudging their own path, at a time when local body elections loom large on the horizon.
The party had earlier weathered the defection by 10 MLAs to the ruling Congress. While the Supreme Court has directed the Speaker to take a decision on the disqualification petitions filed against the defectors, there is no clarity yet on the outcome.
Now, the BRS is facing fresh trouble, with more of its leaders reportedly leaning towards the BJP. The move has taken many within the party by surprise, especially since there has been no indication of the BJP trying to engineer such defections.
Former MLA Guvvala Balaraju recently resigned from the BRS and is expected to join the BJP. There is also speculation that a few former MLAs and MPs are considering switching to the saffron party, causing unease within the BRS ranks.
In an audio clip that has circulated widely on social media, Balaraju is heard saying there are discussions about the BRS merging with the BJP. He is purported to have said, “If the BRS is going to merge with the BJP anyway, why wait to join?”
The clip has added to confusion among grassroots workers, many of whom say they feel demoralised and have received no official communication from the party leadership.
Adding to the discontent, the BRS has yet to appoint in-charges in several Assembly constituencies where MLAs have defected. These in-charges are expected to oversee preparations for the elections, including mobilising local leaders and cadre.
Internally, the resignation of Balaraju and the Justice PC Ghose Commission’s report on the Kaleshwaram project have triggered disquiet within the party.
BRS leaders have also expressed concern over what they describe as the BJP’s quiet rollout of ‘Operation Akarsh’. BJP sources said the party is working to build its organisational strength in rural constituencies where it currently lacks a strong presence.
The strategy includes targeting a larger number of seats in local bodies such as sarpanch, MPTC, and ZPTC positions, which the party views as a foundation for the next Assembly elections.
A senior BJP leader told TNIE that several former MLAs, MPs, and former Zilla Parishad chairpersons are in talks to join the party. He added that the BJP is assessing the political background and influence of each leader in their respective constituencies before confirming their induction.