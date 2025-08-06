Desertions, discontent rock BRS as more leaders drift towards BJP ahead of local polls

HYDERABAD: Desertion by some of its senior leaders could not have come at a worse time for the BRS. The topmost tier of the party is facing allegations even as some leaders appear to be trudging their own path, at a time when local body elections loom large on the horizon.

The party had earlier weathered the defection by 10 MLAs to the ruling Congress. While the Supreme Court has directed the Speaker to take a decision on the disqualification petitions filed against the defectors, there is no clarity yet on the outcome.

Now, the BRS is facing fresh trouble, with more of its leaders reportedly leaning towards the BJP. The move has taken many within the party by surprise, especially since there has been no indication of the BJP trying to engineer such defections.

Former MLA Guvvala Balaraju recently resigned from the BRS and is expected to join the BJP. There is also speculation that a few former MLAs and MPs are considering switching to the saffron party, causing unease within the BRS ranks.

In an audio clip that has circulated widely on social media, Balaraju is heard saying there are discussions about the BRS merging with the BJP. He is purported to have said, “If the BRS is going to merge with the BJP anyway, why wait to join?”

The clip has added to confusion among grassroots workers, many of whom say they feel demoralised and have received no official communication from the party leadership.