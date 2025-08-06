In-laws can’t be named accused in dowry case sans evidence: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ruled that in domestic violence and dowry harassment cases, vague allegations made against in-laws, especially as part of a vendetta against the husband, cannot be sustained without supporting evidence. The court criticised the practice of including elderly in-laws in the list of accused without any concrete material and quashed the FIR filed against them.
Justice Juvvadi Sridevi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by 74-year-old Govind Prasad and his wife Usha Sharma, residents of Chorburzi, Maharashtra.
The couple had approached the court challenging their inclusion as accused in a case registered under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cruelty by husband or his relatives.
After examining the records, the judge observed that there were no specific allegations made against the petitioners. The complainant had failed to provide any details of harassment, cruelty or dowry demands attributable to them. The court noted the absence of any concrete evidence against the in-laws.
Finding no justification for their inclusion in the FIR, the high court ordered that the case against Govind Prasad and Usha Sharma be quashed.
Citing procedural lapses, court grants bail to Rapido driver
Hyderabad: Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to Syed Dastagir (23), a student and Rapido driver, citing procedural lapses in his arrest and remand. The court set aside the remand order dated July 8, 2025, issued by the VII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad. The court observed that Dastagir, arrayed as accused no. 8 under Sections 318(4), 204 r/w 3(5) of the BNS, was produced before the magistrate with a delay of over 24 hours from the time of apprehension. The arrest reportedly occurred at 10.15 pm on July 7, while production was at 11.35 pm on July 8, exceeding the statutory time limit by over an hour. Justice Tukaramji noted that the remand order was passed mechanically without judicial scrutiny of the delay or compliance with mandatory safeguards.
HC notice to SCR over rejection of company’s laundry tender
Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Ministry of Railways, SCR and two private firms — Tharu and Sons and Leotech Process Pvt Ltd — in a writ petition filed by ASG Supreme Laundry Services, challenging its disqualification from a railway laundry tender. The tender was for a 20-tonne-per-day mechanised laundry at Secunderabad, valued at `434.71 crore. ASG argued that the omission was due to technical issues and that the documents were public records, which authorities could have accessed. A representation submitted the next day was not considered. Senior counsel for the petitioner said their financial bid was lower than others and that the rejection had financial implications. Observing that financial prudence was at stake, the judge allowed two weeks for the respondents to file their counters.