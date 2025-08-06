In-laws can’t be named accused in dowry case sans evidence: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ruled that in domestic violence and dowry harassment cases, vague allegations made against in-laws, especially as part of a vendetta against the husband, cannot be sustained without supporting evidence. The court criticised the practice of including elderly in-laws in the list of accused without any concrete material and quashed the FIR filed against them.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by 74-year-old Govind Prasad and his wife Usha Sharma, residents of Chorburzi, Maharashtra.

The couple had approached the court challenging their inclusion as accused in a case registered under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cruelty by husband or his relatives.

After examining the records, the judge observed that there were no specific allegations made against the petitioners. The complainant had failed to provide any details of harassment, cruelty or dowry demands attributable to them. The court noted the absence of any concrete evidence against the in-laws.

Finding no justification for their inclusion in the FIR, the high court ordered that the case against Govind Prasad and Usha Sharma be quashed.