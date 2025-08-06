MGM mortuary repairs sanctioned after TNIE report

WARANGAL: District Collector Dr Satya Sharada sanctioned Rs 4.95 lakh towards immediate repairs at the MGM hospital mortuary after TNIE highlighted the issue in its July 4 report titled, “Cold shoulder: Freezers not working, stench from MGM’s mortuary spreads.”

The MGM Hospital mortuary has two body storage freezer units of five, four-body storage freezer units of one and three-body storage freezer units of one. In total, the mortuary can hold 17 bodies, all of which were previously stored in non-functional units. The work is being carried out by Serf Scientific Company, which has also assured a one-year maintenance service.

Hospital Superintendent Dr K Kishore Kumar said the collector responded personally to the concerns raised by the family members of the deceased and ensured the release of special grants for maintenance.