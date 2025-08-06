Nature calls, danger lurks for tribal students in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Amid claims of official apathy and lack of basic infrastructure, students at the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Bommareddygudem, Choutkur mandal, are waking up as early as 5 am to defecate in the nearby forest, risking snake bites and public humiliation.

Though the school was built in 2010 with a capacity of 150 students and 16 washrooms, it currently accommodates 275 students, almost double its intended capacity. Of the 16 washrooms, six are completely defunct and unusable, leaving just 10 for all students. Against the norm of one washroom per 10 students, the current ratio is one per 27.

Students from classes 5 to 10 are forced to use the forest due to the lack of facilities. “Who will be responsible if a snake bites one of us?” a student asked. Locals and parents said repeated appeals to officials over the years have gone unanswered.