Never craved for posts, ready to quit for Munugode: Rajagopal

NALGONDA: Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has stirred a hornet’s nest yet again, declaring that he is ready to resign his Assembly seat if it compels the government to focus on development and welfare in his constituency.

Speaking at an event in Lachannagudem village of Narayanapuram mandal on Tuesday, Rajagopal Reddy said, “I’m prepared to sacrifice my MLA position if that’s what it takes to get the government’s attention. Don’t forget, when I resigned earlier, the entire BRS government rushed to Munugode.”

He asserted that he cared little for power or cabinet positions when compared to the well-being of his constituents. “If I had been interested in a ministerial berth, I would have contested from LB Nagar and become a minister. But for me, the people of Munugode come first,” he said.

Ventilating his grievance, the Congress MLA said that while juniors had been accommodated in the cabinet, he was overlooked despite being promised a berth twice -- once ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections and again before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I’m not someone who bows before party leaders or lobbies for a position to make thousands of crores. I don’t need to stoop so low to beg for a cabinet berth,” he said. “If I am taken into the cabinet, it won’t benefit me, but it will certainly benefit the people of my constituency.”

Rajagopal Reddy said that significant developmental work remains to be done in Munugode. He said that he is actively holding reviews and meetings with officials to identify the best ways to bring progress to the area. He expressed optimism that better days are ahead for the people.