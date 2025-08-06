Never craved for posts, ready to quit for Munugode: Rajagopal

NALGONDA: Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has stirred a hornet’s nest yet again, declaring that he is ready to resign his Assembly seat if it compels the government to focus on development and welfare in his constituency.
Speaking at an event in Lachannagudem village of Narayanapuram mandal on Tuesday, Rajagopal Reddy said, “I’m prepared to sacrifice my MLA position if that’s what it takes to get the government’s attention. Don’t forget, when I resigned earlier, the entire BRS government rushed to Munugode.”
He asserted that he cared little for power or cabinet positions when compared to the well-being of his constituents. “If I had been interested in a ministerial berth, I would have contested from LB Nagar and become a minister. But for me, the people of Munugode come first,” he said.
Ventilating his grievance, the Congress MLA said that while juniors had been accommodated in the cabinet, he was overlooked despite being promised a berth twice -- once ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections and again before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“I’m not someone who bows before party leaders or lobbies for a position to make thousands of crores. I don’t need to stoop so low to beg for a cabinet berth,” he said. “If I am taken into the cabinet, it won’t benefit me, but it will certainly benefit the people of my constituency.”
Rajagopal Reddy said that significant developmental work remains to be done in Munugode. He said that he is actively holding reviews and meetings with officials to identify the best ways to bring progress to the area. He expressed optimism that better days are ahead for the people.
I’m not lobbying for my brother, high command will decide: Venkat
Reacting to Munugode MLA and his brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy expressing displeasure over the Congress denying him a Cabinet berth, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the party high command will take a decision on the issue.
Speaking to the media in the national capital, he said: “I am not here to seek a ministerial post for my brother. I have no role in the allocation of berths in the state Cabinet. The party high command will take a decision after consulting the chief minister.”
He also said that he was not aware of any assurances given by the high command to Rajagopal Reddy. When queried about the PC Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram irregularities, he said that as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated, the government will gather opinions of everyone, including experts and other stakeholders before deciding on how to go forward in dealing with the issue. The minister added that BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao should give an explanation on the floor of the Assembly.