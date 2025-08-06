Rain may continue to batter Telangana: IMD

HYDERABAD: The IMD has forecast continued rainfall across Telangana as active monsoon conditions persist over the region.

On Tuesday, Amrabad in Nagarkurnool district recorded the highest rainfall at 6.65 cm, followed by Kistareddypet in Sangareddy district with 5.5 cm. In Hyderabad, Lingampally received the most rainfall at 5.13 cm, followed by Chandanagar with 4.48 cm.

On Wednesday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for the day, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) across all districts. Authorities and residents have been advised to remain alert.

In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers and occasional gusty winds. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C and 23°C, with hazy conditions in the morning. Similar weather is expected to continue through the week, with rains expected until August 11.