SSC mandal topper dies by suicide after missing IIIT seat

ADILABAD: A 15-year-old student who was the SSC topper in Talamadugu mandal, Adilabad district, died by suicide after failing to secure a seat at RGUKT Basara, also known as IIIT. The victim, M Shailaja, was staying at her uncle’s house in Nirmal district at the time.

A native of Dhannur village in Boath mandal, Shailaja had scored 563 marks in her SSC exams from KGBV, earning the top rank in her mandal. She had hoped to join the six-year integrated engineering course at IIIT but was reportedly distraught after not being selected in the recently released admission list.

On the day of the incident, her grandmother had stepped out, leaving her alone. Shailaja locked herself in a room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan, the police said, adding that her aunt discovered her later in the day, broke open the door and rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared dead.

She had recently been allotted a seat in the MPC group at KGBV for Intermediate, but family members said she remained upset over missing out on RGUKT and was unable to cope with the disappointment.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline

040: 66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)