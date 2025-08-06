Telangana

Sub-panels formed to streamline fee structure in Telangana private colleges

The decision followed a review meeting held on Monday, where officials discussed various factors critical to finalising the fee structure.
Image used for representational purposes only.File Photo | Express
Express News Service
HYDERABAD: To rationalise the fee structure of private professional colleges across Telangana, the state government recently formed a 10-member expert committee. To ensure a thorough and accurate report, the committee has constituted four sub-committees, each tasked with examining specific areas and submitting detailed reports within 10 days.

The decision followed a review meeting held on Monday, where officials discussed various factors critical to finalising the fee structure. As a result, four sub-committees were formed — Legal and Best Practices, Infrastructure, Academic and Accounts and Audit.

Prof V Balakista Reddy, chairman of the TGCHE and head of the expert committee, said: “As per the Telangana High Court’s directive, we are to submit a comprehensive report within six weeks. To ensure accuracy and depth, we have formed four sub-committees to focus on their respective domains. During the review, we instructed them to submit detailed reports within 10 days.”

Earlier, the government had constituted a committee to develop a framework for fee fixation in private unaided professional institutions. The initiative is also part of restructuring the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

