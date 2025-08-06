Telangana Congress MPs gear up for Delhi dharna over BC reservations

HYDERABAD: The top brass of the state Congress has landed in Delhi to push for 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs).

While several Congress leaders, led by AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, left for the national capital on a special train on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reached Delhi on Tuesday.

Revanth, along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and scores of other Congress MPs, will be taking part in a massive dharna to be staged near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, seeking approval for the Bills, which are aimed at providing 42% reservations to BCs in local body elections as well as in the education and employment sectors.

As part of their three-day protest programme, the Congress MPs from Telangana gave the adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss enhancement of BC quota to 42 per cent. As their notice was rejected, they staged a protest demonstration on the premises of Parliament, raising slogans in favour of enhanced BC reservations.

On Thursday, the Telangana Congress delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, seeking assent to the Bills related to BC reservations.