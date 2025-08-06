Telangana HC warns cops against meddling in Bhoodan land probe

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has warned the police of severe consequences, including suspension, if they interfere in the ongoing investigation into alleged illegal allocation of Bhoodan lands at Nagaram village of Maheshwaram mandal.

Justice K Lakshman was hearing a petition filed by Vadthya Ramulu of Padamati thanda, who alleged he was threatened and pressured to withdraw his plea seeking a probe into land allotments to IAS and IPS officers.

The court had earlier summoned a constable from Maheshwaram police station after complaints that he had attempted to intimidate the petitioner. During the hearing, Justice Lakshman grilled the constable, asking whether he had called or threatened Ramulu.

The constable claimed the call was made as part of village history verification under the SHO’s direction, denying any coercion.

Justice Lakshman, however, cautioned that any future intimidation would lead to immediate suspension. He noted the case involved serious allegations against around 25 senior officials and had attracted national attention.

While the petitioner’s counsel, Dr Vijayalakshmi, sought specific directions to restrain police interference, the judge said such orders weren’t necessary at this point and concluded the hearing.