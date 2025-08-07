BJP’s Ramchander Rao seeks CBI probe into Kaleshwaram ‘scam’; pushes for new irrigation project

ADILABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged corruption in the execution of Kaleshwaram project.

During his visit to Sirpur-Khagaznagar in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, he pushed for a separate irrigation project at Tummadihatti to address water scarcity in the region.

He emphasised the need for a new project following the realignment of the Pranahita-Chevella scheme, which would provide water to 2.5 lakh acres.

He proposed constructing the project at the confluence of the Wardha and Wainganga rivers near Tummadihatti, urging the state government to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submit it to the Centre for approval.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the previous BRS government had misused public funds in the Kaleshwaram project, leading to structural failures like the Medigadda barrage cracks.

He accused the KCR family of treating the project as an ‘ATM’ and siphoning off crores. Despite the National Dam Safety Authority exposing design flaws, Rao questioned why only officials -- and not politicians or contractors -- had been arrested, hinting at a possible Congress-BRS nexus.

Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his frequent Delhi visits and administrative neglect, Ramchander Rao claimed the Congress government had failed farmers and the public. He dismissed both Congress and BRS as “two sides of the same coin,” advocating for a BJP “double-engine” government to ensure development.

Rao listed Central initiatives like free rice (5 kg/person), Ayushman Bharat, and `5 lakh medical coverage, accusing the state of withholding PM Modi’s photo on ration cards “out of jealousy”.