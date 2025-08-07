BRS leader Harish Rao describes Congress’ dharna as ‘drama, utter flop’

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday described the “drama” enacted by the Congress in Delhi in the name of 42 per cent reservations for BCs as an “utter flop”.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi did not turn up for the agitation, he pointed out.

“AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge too did not turn up as he indirectly hinted that Bihar elections were more important for Congress than the BCs,” he said.

“Not just Telangana people, even Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Kharge too believe that there was no sincerity in the dharna,” Harish Rao added.

The BRS leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made contradictory statements on enhancement of BC reservations.

“During the dharna, Revanth Reddy made it very clear that he was seeking 42 per cent BC reservations only in Telangana and not in Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh. But Rahul Gandhi says that the agitation was meant not just for the BCs of Telangana but the entire country. Their contradictory statements exposed the double-standards of the Congress on BCs,” he said.

Quoting Abraham Lincoln, the former irrigation minister concluded: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”