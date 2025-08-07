Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy slams CM Revanth; meets DK Shiv Kumar amid rift talk

HYDERABAD: Moments after publicly denouncing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged remarks against digital media journalists, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy met senior party leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiv Kumar here on Wednesday.

Although the purpose of the meeting remains unclear, it assumes political significance as Rajagopal Reddy has been openly critical of the chief minister in recent days, posing a challenge to the party’s internal cohesion.

Addressing digital media representatives at his

residence, the Munugode MLA advised the chief minister to let his work speak louder than words.

“There is a need to change your language and behaviour. Speak less, and allow other Cabinet ministers to express themselves. Maintain a calm and composed demeanour as you will be the chief minister for the next three years. Based on the people’s mandate, the Congress high command will decide the next chief minister,” he said.

Rajagopal Reddy also urged the Revanth Reddy-led government to act against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao based on the Ghose Commission of Inquiry report on the Kaleshwaram project, instead of engaging in political rhetoric.