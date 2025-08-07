eSanjeevani crosses 2 crore consultations in Telangana, boosts rural healthcare access

HYDERABAD: The government-run eSanjeevani telemedicine programme has become a vital healthcare service in Telangana, reaching both rural and urban populations. Since its inception, the programme has served over 20 million patients, offering remote consultations and improving access to medical care.

Launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, eSanjeevani began with specialist consultations in 2018, followed by general consultations in 2022. Between April 2022 and June 2025, the platform handled 2,52,36,473 general and 17,68,432 specialist consultation calls.

Consultations are provided through a web-based and Android application, equipped with features such as e-prescriptions and electronic health records. Patients can consult doctors remotely and download prescriptions for treatment.

The programme functions on the Hubs and Spokes model, where hubs provide specialist consultations and spokes cater to general consultation. As per the model, Ayushman Arogya Mandir Sub-Centres (AAM-SC) serve as spokes under e-Sanjeevani, PHCs are hubs for sub-centres and spokes for specialty. The district/area hospital is a hub in each district and all tertiary hospitals are specialty hubs.

Telangana currently has 77 specialty hubs and 1,000 specialist doctors across 200 specialties, including General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, ENT, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Cardiology, Oncology, and more.