If Congress is serious, let it declare OBC leader as PM candidate: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said that the Congress dharna in Delhi was nothing but a “political drama”.

In a press statement issued here, the BJP leader said: “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy says that Rahul Gandhi wants the implementation of enhanced BC reservations. If it is true, then ask Rahul Gandhi to declare an OBC leader as the Congress prime ministerial candidate.”

“Let Rahul Gandhi announce that an OBC would be made PM if Congress is voted to power. If he doesn’t, then it would be construed that Congress is hoodwinking BCs in the name of reservations,” he said.

Ramchander, however, added that the Congress would never return to power in the country.

He said that the proposal to allocate 10 per cent reservations to Muslims within the 42 per cent reservations proposed for BCs was an injustice to the Backward Classes. “The proposed 42 per cent reservations should be given entirely to BCs,” he said.

“Today’s protest by the Congress in Delhi was just a ‘failed drama’, which was directed by Rahul Gandhi and enacted by Revanth Reddy,” he added.