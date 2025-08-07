Telangana Dy CM Bhatti seeks Central aid to establish two industrial parks in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu met Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday and sought financial assistance to establish two industrial parks in the Madhira Assembly constituency.

Bhatti Vikramarka explained to Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi that the state government has decided to set up two new MSME parks to promote small and medium industries in the state.

Vikramarka and Sridhar Babu, along with Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman, and MP Mallu Ravi, met the Union minister and submitted a formal request. They stated that the MSME sector is becoming a key driver for inclusive economic growth.

On behalf of the state government, proposals have been submitted to set up MSME parks in Yendapally (Madhira Mandal) and Remidicherla (Errupalem Mandal) in Khammam district. The Deputy CM informed the Union minister that plans have been drawn up to develop these parks across 85 acres and 60 acres respectively.

He explained that the locations are strategically significant due to their proximity to National Highway 65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada corridor) and have connectivity to nearby towns, railway networks, and ports.

The development of these parks would bring industrial opportunities to local youth, especially from SC communities. These parks are being designed to support various manufacturing sectors and are expected to generate at least 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect employment opportunities, he added.