Telangana explores paddy, maize exports to Philippines

HYDERABAD: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with the Cabinet Secretary of Agriculture of the Philippines, Francisco P Tiu Laurel Jr, on export of paddy to the Southeast Asian country.

According to a press release issued by the Civil Supplies department, the Philippine representative responded positively to the Telangana government’s proposal to increase the export size from the state.

The duo also explored the possibility of exporting maize from Telangana to the Philippines, it added.

The Philippine cabinet secretary also appreciated the quality of rice supplied by Telangana, it said. “He expressed interest in expanding the scope of rice and paddy exports from Telangana to the Philippines. The Philippine secretary indicated that the country’s total requirement for rice and paddy might be around 2 million metric tons in the upcoming year,” the statement said.

In response, the Civil Supplies minister thanked the Philippine official for the recognition of Telangana’s rice quality. He assured full cooperation and commitment to consolidating and expanding the trade relationship between Telangana and the Philippines.

Additionally, the minister extended an invitation for the Philippine secretary to visit Telangana later this year.

Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan was also present on the occasion.