Telangana HC denies abortion plea for 28-week pregnant minor, directs continued care at Niloufer Hospital

HYDERABAD: Rejecting a plea for permission to terminate a 28-week pregnancy, the Telangana High Court has directed Niloufer Hospital for Women and Children in Hyderabad to provide continuous medical care to a pregnant minor and not discharge her until delivery.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka instructed the hospital superintendent to ensure the girl’s health and safety throughout the remainder of her pregnancy.

According to the case details, the pregnancy resulted from the girl’s relationship with her boyfriend. Under Indian law, sexual intercourse with a minor is classified as rape, regardless of consent.

The court also asked the Department of Women’s Development and Child Welfare, through its principal secretary, to extend full support to the girl via the Sakhi centre, including coordination with the police if needed. The matter will be heard again on October 29.

The order was issued on a writ petition filed by the minor’s mother, who had sought the constitution of a medical board under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021. The petitioner requested an urgent medical examination and termination of her daughter’s pregnancy, citing a medical report dated July 22, 2025, which recorded gestational ages of 27 weeks for Twin A and 25 weeks for Twin B.

Following an interim order dated July 25, 2025, a medical board examined the girl under Section 3(2)(b) of the MTP (Amendment) Act and submitted its report on July 28, 2025. After reviewing the findings and hearing both sides, the court declined to allow termination, citing the advanced stage of pregnancy, 28 weeks, as noted in the report.

Justice Bheemapaka, while refusing the termination plea, directed that the minor receive uninterrupted medical assistance and support services during the remaining term.