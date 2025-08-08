Cloudburst-like rain batters Hyderabad; triggers flash flood alert and traffic chaos

HYDERABAD: An intense spell of rain lashed Hyderabad on Thursday evening, submerging roads, stranding vehicles and prompting a flash flood alert across the city. The deluge disrupted normal life, particularly in the western corridor, home to the city’s IT sector. Gachibowli recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 126.5 mm by 8 pm. Across the state, Nalgonda reported 127.3 mm.

The downpour, akin to a cloudburst with rainfall crossing 100 mm per hour, overwhelmed drainage systems and raised concerns over flash floods in low-lying zones. Weather stations operated by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS) indicated the rain might continue through the night.

In Manikonda, a boundary wall collapsed onto a parked car, though no injuries were reported. Several apartment complexes in the area experienced water entering basements and parking lots, leaving two-wheelers submerged. Residents reported power outages and persistent waterlogging. Near Ushamullapudi Kaman at Y Junction, traffic had to be diverted as roads became impassable.

Municipal authorities warned of further flash floods. The GHMC issued a public advisory asking citizens to avoid waterlogged roads and congested zones.