Cloudburst-like rain batters Hyderabad; triggers flash flood alert and traffic chaos

HYDERABAD: An intense spell of rain lashed Hyderabad on Thursday evening, submerging roads, stranding vehicles and prompting a flash flood alert across the city. The deluge disrupted normal life, particularly in the western corridor, home to the city’s IT sector. Gachibowli recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 126.5 mm by 8 pm. Across the state, Nalgonda reported 127.3 mm.
The downpour, akin to a cloudburst with rainfall crossing 100 mm per hour, overwhelmed drainage systems and raised concerns over flash floods in low-lying zones. Weather stations operated by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS) indicated the rain might continue through the night.
In Manikonda, a boundary wall collapsed onto a parked car, though no injuries were reported. Several apartment complexes in the area experienced water entering basements and parking lots, leaving two-wheelers submerged. Residents reported power outages and persistent waterlogging. Near Ushamullapudi Kaman at Y Junction, traffic had to be diverted as roads became impassable.
Municipal authorities warned of further flash floods. The GHMC issued a public advisory asking citizens to avoid waterlogged roads and congested zones.
Despite showers, monsoon in city still slightly below average
With heavy rains lashing the city, emergency teams were put on standby and helplines were activated. Residents were advised to keep essential supplies and power backups ready.
Traffic came to a near standstill on arterial roads. Commuters faced long delays on stretches such as Biodiversity Junction to IKEA, Mindspace to Cyber Gateway and Dallas Road. Approaches to the Raidurg Metro station were choked as commuters were seen with vehicles moving through knee-deep water.
The rainfall also affected reservoirs. With inflows rising in the Himayatsagar catchment area, authorities opened one gate at 10 pm. Irrigation officials said downstream departments had been alerted.
The IMD issued a yellow alert for all districts over the next five days, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and continued heavy rain. Districts including Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Gadwal are expected to receive heavy rainfall till Saturday.
Despite Thursday’s intense showers, Hyderabad’s monsoon remains slightly below average. Between June 1 and August 7, the GHMC area received 308.3 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 316.9 mm — a deviation of -3%. At the state level, the deficit is wider, with 363.6 mm recorded against the normal 409.0 mm, a deviation of -11%.
Mayor takes stock
Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inspected affected areas. At Ambedkar Nagar, where a nala retaining wall had collapsed, she told officials to put up barricades and signage. Directions were also issued at Maheshwari Towers after a drain collapse, and at the Vengal Rao building, where a fallen electric pole posed a hazard.