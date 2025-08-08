CM Revanth accuses Modi, Shah of blocking Telangana delegation’s meet; slams BJP-BRS over BC quota

HYDERABAD: A visibly angry Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of obstructing efforts by a delegation from Telangana to secure an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu.

“We had sought an appointment with the President 10 days ago. After our request, both the prime minister and the home minister met her. We do not know what was discussed during that meeting.

However, our ministers, Konda Surekha, D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud believe that the prime minister, the Union home minister, and the Union government have deliberately prevented us from getting an appointment,” Revanth told reporters in Delhi.

He added that the delegation had been waiting for two days to meet the President but was yet to receive confirmation. “This is nothing but an insult to the people of Telangana,” the chief minister said.

He attributed the alleged obstruction to the “anti-BC stand of both the BJP and BRS”. Revanth accused the two parties of collusion and of betraying BCs in the state. He likened the BRS’s stance to playing the role of “Shikhandi” while declaring that the Congress would not allow the BJP to cross 150 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Urging the Union government to approve the bills ensuring 42% reservation for BCs, the chief minister stated that the Congress would decide its course of action after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). “We will discuss legal strategies and protest plans in the PAC meeting. After consulting senior leaders, we will determine how to implement 42% reservation for BCs,” he said.

Reiterating his earlier claim, the chief minister said: “You (BJP) fight under Narendra Modi’s leadership, and we fight under Rahul Gandhi’s. I repeat, BJP will not cross 150 seats. Modi introduced the 75-year age limit to sideline leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Atal Bihari Vajpayee attempted to remove Modi but failed. Mohan Bhagwat is trying, but he is also not succeeding. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, we will remove Narendra Modi from the prime minister’s chair.”